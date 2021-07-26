MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- Just days after Dunbar Magnet School parents and students protested outside the school, we took their concerns directly to the people in charge of Mobile County Public Schools.

Students and parents say they want transparency.

One student says if he does not get that he will not walk inside Dunbar on the first day of class.

“If it’s still going to be in that same building and in that same disrepair we are going to go up to school, we won’t go into it, but we will stand outside of it on their grounds,” said William Wolfenden, an 8th Grader at Dunbar.

His mom supports that decision.

“He will go into the building if we have transparency, if we can physically see those reports ourselves,” said Genese Wolfenden. “If we don’t see them to us that means the school board is hiding something.”

Concerned students and parents met with Mobile County School Commissioner Sherry McDade last week.

They shared pictures with her showing what the parents say is mold and other issues.

“We know that the parents had a concern,” she said. “I have nieces that will be attending Dunbar this school term and I will not send my nieces up in there if it wasn’t safe.”

The school system says it spent almost a million dollars on Dunbar in the last year. They say they have fixed the roof, replaced ceiling tiles and put in new flooring. They also say they removed asbestos that was uncovered in four classrooms.

But some families think more is needed.

“The superintendent has always said all we’re doing is putting a bandage over a big problem, we’ve got to stop putting a band aid over it,” McDade said.

The school system says air quality testing has come back good, but another round will be done this week.

Parents will also be given a tour of the building before school starts to alleviate concerns.

“I fully trust if Principal Ms. Taylor comes out and says I’ve seen the reports and they are safe come on in then that is what we’ll do,” Genese Wolfenden said.

We are told the report students and parents want will be released. In the meantime, the district is working on backup plans should Dunbar not open as scheduled on August 11th.