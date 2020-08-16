MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Rolling out the welcome map for first year students, the University of South Alabama emphasized masks and social distancing in a virtual convocation ahead of the school's first day of class.
Students are recommended to wear masks, stay out of crowds, and classes will have online parts and occasional in-person learning.
"I'm really excited," first year student Trisha Agrawal said. "We have a lot of protocols in place like wearing masks and they're actually keeping the hand sanitizer things full."
The university is giving each student and staff member two, reusable and washable face masks.
"I'm proud we're taking cautious steps," another first year student, Avarie Lambert said.
You can watch the full convocation for South Alabama by clicking here.
