DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) – It’s no secret to parents that the COIVD-19 pandemic has been tough students. For Baldwin County, the proof is showing up on report cards.

According to data provided by the Baldwin County Public School System, the number of failing grades during the first semester of this school years more than doubled from same period in the previous year.

During this school year, 5.7 percent of students earned failing grades during the first semester, up from 2.5 percent the previous year.

FOX10 News requested information in failing grades from the Mobile County Public School System but has not yet received it.

Renee Carter, the Baldwin system’s academic dean, said educators were prepared for the increase. She added that she is surprised there were not more failing grades. She said most of the failing grades have come from students struggling to learn remotely.

“We were pleasantly surprised at the low percentages that we saw. We faced so many challenges in the fall when we started back to school. We knew that we would face those challenges, which is why we as a district decided to get our students back into the classroom as quickly as possible. Virtual School, or distance learning, is very difficult for struggling students.”

The spike was particularly pronounced at the Baldwin County Virtual School, where 27.7 percent of grades were failing. That compared with just 8.8 percent last school year.

The Virtual School long predates the pandemic, but until this year, it was only for secondary students and only had about 350 students. Enrollment ballooned, eventually reaching 8,000 pupils, which for the first time included elementary students – a change made to accommodate parents who were reluctant to send kids to physical school buildings during a time of high infections.

Jacque Helms, the principal of the Elementary Virtual School, says online learners have had to deal with disruptions caused by storms, as well as COVID-19.

“One of the biggest barriers to success in a virtual learning environment is the accessibility to reliable internet,” she said. “And especially when you throw these weather events on that we’ve had, some people have gone long term with internet connectivity issues, which if you can’t get into your virtual class, you can’t do the work.”

Grades were more stable at brick-and-mortar schools, which Superintendent Eddie Tyler mostly kept open while some other school systems in the state opted for virtual learning.

“We have not seen major jumps in any of our schools with failures,” Carter said.

For instance, the 4.5 percent failure rate at Elberta High School was up just a tenth of a percentage point from last school years. tr Fairhope High School, the share of failing grades actually declined, from, 2.7 percent to 2.5 percent.

High grades also are up at some schools. For instance, Central Baldwin Middle School saw the percentage of first-semester “A” grades improve from 45.9 percent last school year to 49.8 percent in the current year.

School system spokeswoman Chasity Riddick said students who remained in traditional classrooms enjoyed some benefits with so many of their classmates learning from home.

“You’re talking smaller class sizes,” she said, adding that disciplinary issues also have declined.

On the other hand, Carter said, many students and their parents found it to be a difficult transition.

“We can plan. We can do whatever to get those students in a situation that’s the best it can be,” she said. “But when you have a struggling student, online, without that face-to-face instruction, we knew we would have challenges, and we did have challenges. And the numbers are not a surprise for us.”

Carter said Virtual School is not for everyone. She said the system previously had grade and attendance requirements for admission to the program in order to ensure that students were equipped to exceed in an environment with less supervision. But officials waived those requires because of the pandemic and had to creates a program from scratch for elementary students.

“They’re left at home without support and a parent there to make sure they’re logging in to make sure they’re uploading their assignments,” she said. “These are teenage students. Guess what? We have a hard time with that with face-to-face classes.”

Within weeks of the start of this school year, hundreds of students switched back to in-school learning. That continued after the Christmas breaks as parents became more confident the schools were safe, Carter said.

In all, enrollment has plummeted by more than half – down to about 1,700 secondary students and 1,100 to 1,200 elementary students. Carter said she routinely fields calls from parents wanting to make a change even now.

Carter said that means more struggling students are now in classrooms, where they have more support.

Carter said summer school will be an option for students with failing grades. But she added the school system also has made extra classes available this semester, while also beefing up tutoring and intervention efforts.

“High school students that needed to repeat classes, we put them in classes so that they could make up any credits that we were afraid they might lose if we didn’t work them toward making those failures,” she said. “It’s not something we can put off ’til summer.”