Here is a list of back-to-school dates for area school systems. The dates listed are the first days back to classes for students.
Archdiocese of Mobile: Wednesday, Aug. 18
Baldwin County Public Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 11
Chickasaw City Schools: Thursday, Aug. 13
Gulf Shores City Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 11
Mobile County Public Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 11
Saraland City Schools: Monday, Aug. 9
Satsuma City Schools: Tuesday, Aug. 17
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.