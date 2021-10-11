Florida's Escambia County School District will be relaxing some of the restrictions currently in place.

The move was announced Monday, following what officials say was a review of current COVID numbers across the district's schools and departments and within the community.

In order to enhance productive educational experiences and safe extra-curricular activities for our students, officials say, the ECSD will make the following changes, effective Tuesday, Oct. 12:

On-campus visitors, such as volunteers, mentors and college recruiters, will be allowed access to ECSD campuses.

Field trips will resume, on a limited basis, contingent upon district-level approval.

The precautionary protocols issued by the state will remain in place. Also, large student gatherings during the school day on campus will be limited.

“Given the decline in COVID case numbers it is time to begin the return to normalcy,” stated ECSD Superintendent Dr. Timothy A. Smith, for a news release. “After consulting with public health officials, we feel we are able to do this safely.”

Officials say the Escambia County School District will continue to work closely with the Escambia County Health Department and the Florida Department of Health, monitoring COVID case numbers, actions and best practices related to COVID-19.