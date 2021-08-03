BREWTON, Ala. (WALA) -- Guidance has been issued regarding COVID-19 procedures for Brewton City Schools as the system readies for the return of students for the 2021-2022 school year.

According to a document distributed by the school system, the guidance is based on recommendations from the Alabama Department of Public Health and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Guidelines from the document:

1. Brewton City Schools expects all students to turn to in-class learning for the 2021-2022 school year.

2. Vaccinations are encouraged for teachers and students over the age of 12. Vaccinated individuals identified as a close contact will not have to quarantine as long as the individual remains asymptomatic.

3. Continued social distancing in the schools will be beneficial to mitigate the further spread of COVID.

4. Masking is "recommended" for all individuals. Individuals identified as a close contact will not have to quarantine if they have consistently worn a mask.

5. Masking is "required" for passengers and drivers on school buses.

6. Schools will be required to report suspected and diagnosed cases of COVID to ADPH.

7. Individuals who test positive or are diagnosed with COVID will quarantine for 10 days.

8. Subject to the following exclusions, school officials will notify individuals who are close contacts to a diagnosed COVID case as soon as possible and send them home for 10 days. However, asymptomatic close contacts who are vaccinated, who wear masks, or who have tested positive for COVID and recovered in the previous 3 months will not need to quarantine.

9. All individuals should practice frequent handwashing and respiratory etiquette.

10. All students and staff who have symptoms of COVID should remain at home and be referred to their healthcare provider for testing and care.

11. At this time, there are no restrictions on attendance at extracurricular activities.

Finally, please recognize and remember that COVID remains a threat outside of the school setting. Vaccinations, face-coverings, social distancing, and hygiene are the best tools to combat this pandemic in all areas of our society.

Brewton City Schools may modify this guidance based on changes to the ADPA and CDC recommendations or as conditions may warrant.