Gulf Shores City Schools announced its plan for students to return to class next month.
There will be two options for students, traditional on-campus classes and at-home virtual instruction.
The school system said students in the traditional setting will be able to take classes online if they need to stay home due to COVID exposure or infection.
Students selecting the virtual education option will be required to participate in this program for a minimum of one quarter. After that, they can move to traditional classes or stay in the virtual school.
School will start on August 12.
The full plan from school officials:
