GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) -- Effective Aug. 9, Gulf Shores City Schools will require that face masks or face coverings be worn while inside school buildings and at indoor school events.

Students in second grade through 12th grade will be required to wear masks. Masks will not be required for outside activities such as physical education and athletics.

Masks will be required to be worn by all students and employees on all schools buses.

Officials say the decision to require masks was made after consulting with the school board, local health officials and the Alabama Department of Public Health.

"I believe that this decision is in the best interest of our students, staff and community," said superintendent Matt Akin for a news release. "We will regularly monitor the COVID related data in our schools and community, and we will make the mask requirement optional as soon as possible."

Akin continued, "Our goal is to keep the Gulf Shores family safe and healthy and to provide in-person instruction for the entire school year."

Contact tracing and assigning of quarantine will be performed by the Alabama Department of Public Health, the news release states.