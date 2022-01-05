BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala (WALA) -- Two Bald Eagles are back in the wild after being released in Baldwin County on Wednesday.

The birds had spent a little more than a week being rehabbed after being found covered in mud in the Mobile Delta. Biologists say if they were not found they could have starved.

The Environmental Studies Center was the first to get a call about the birds near Mud Lake covered from the top of the head down to the tips of their talons. The mud left them unable to fly just after Christmas.

Biologists believe the birds got into a fight over territory mid-flight and landed in the mud.

“It took several baths to get the mud off of them,” said Susan Clement, a biologist at the Environmental Studies Center. “Fluids were given, a second exam was given and they were totally fine.”

With a clean bill of health and nine days in rehab in Northwest Florida, Clement sent the first bird on its way at 5 Rivers Delta Center. After a few short moments, the eagle soared into the sky. A moment that moved Clement who has been an animal rehabilitator for more than 30 years.

“It was very emotional,” she said. “Wow that was very impressive.”

Then it was time for Bald Eagle number two. After some gentle nudging the bird also took flight.

For volunteers and team members of the Environmental Studies Center this moment watching two of America’s pride and joy return to the sky is unforgettable.

“Getting to come back here and release in their local area, it’s a highlight, it really is,” said Glenn Andrews.

For Clement, releases like this make her job so special especially ones involving Bald Eagles.

“This is my personal first release, it’s also the first release for the environmental center,” she said. “Heck, just doing one is amazing, but doing two.”

This release was in partnership with the Wildlife Sanctuary of Northwest Florida.