Dauphin Island, Ala. (WALA)-- School starts back this week for some local districts, and many families took their last chance to spend the day having fun before the school routine begins.

The back to school anticipation is creeping up, and some are ready for a fresh start.

"We're originally from Louisiana, and we just moved to Mississippi," said beachgoer Erica Newman. "My older sister is about to go to college, so it's new beginnings for all of us. I'm really excited."

College universities are also getting ready. The University of South Alabama starts next week Tuesday, August 17.

Students from all across the nation are back in town.

"I'm really excited," said J.D. Armstrong. "I just moved to Mobile from Huntsville yesterday, so I've had a couple weeks of craziness. It's nice to finally come out here to the beach and relax."

He has high hopes for a school year that's somewhat normal.

"I'm hoping we're able to stay on campus and not go virtual," said Armstrong. "I'm hopeful and looking forward to it."