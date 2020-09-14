The following school systems have announced class changes due to the threat of Hurricane Sally.
Mobile County Public Schools
MCPSS officials have announced that there will be no classes for Mobile County Public School Students Tuesday or Wednesday.
Baldwin County Public Schools
Baldwin County Public Schools will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday. All extended care, extracurricular activities, athletic games, and practices have also been canceled on those days. A decision for Thursday and Friday will come later.
Saraland City Schools
Saraland City Schools will be closed Tuesday, September 15 and Wednesday September 16. Classes will resume with Learn-At-Home day on Friday.
St. Paul's Episcopal
St. Paul's Episcopal School will be CLOSED on Tuesday and Wednesday. No classes or activities will be held.
Gulf Shores City Schools
All Gulf Shores City Schools will be closed Tuesday, September 15th and Wednesday, September 16th. The Board of Education and school offices will also be closed.
Escambia County School District (Florida)
All Escambia County public schools will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.
Spring Hill College
Spring Hill College afternoon classes have been canceled for Monday. All classes before 1:30 p.m. will meet as usual.
University of South Alabama
All classes and activities are canceled for Tuesday and Wednesday.
University of Mobile: Due to Tropical Storm Sally, the University of Mobile will move to remote instruction for all students through Wednesday.
Coastal Alabama Community College
All campuses of Coastal Alabama Community College will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday. Online classes will continue to meet virtually. On-campus activities and classes will resume on Thursday.
Catholic schools in Mobile, Baldwin counties
Archdiocese of Mobile Catholic Schools in Mobile and Baldwin counties will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Shelton Academy
Shelton Academy on Hillcrest Road in Mobile will be closed Wednesday due to Sally.
Clarke County Schools
Clarke County Schools will not be in session, Tuesday, September 15th, due to Hurricane Sally.
Chickasaw Schools
Chickasaw City Schools will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday. The closure does not apply to virtual students.
