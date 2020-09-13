The following school systems have announced class changes due to the threat of Tropical Storm Sally.
Mobile County Public Schools
UPDATE: Due to the conditions predicted for Monday, there will be no classes for Mobile County Public School Students. The system decided to close all campuses offices on Monday and remote learning will not be possible.
Special education students who were set to return to campus on Monday will now return on Wednesday.
Gulf Shores City Schools
Gulf Shores City Schools will be closed on Monday. A decision about Tuesday's schedule will be made later. Check gsboe.org for more information.
Escambia County School District (Florida)
All Escambia County public schools will be closed Monday. A decision for Tuesday classes to come later. Check http://ecsd-fl.schoolloop.com/ for more information and updates.
Spring Hill College
Spring Hill College afternoon classes have been canceled for Monday. All classes before 1:30 p.m. will meet as usual.
University of South Alabama
USA is moving Monday and Tuesday classes online due to the threat of Sally. No in-person classes will be held on campus during those days.
Schools Open:
Baldwin County Public Schools
Baldwin County Public Schools will have a normal school schedule on Monday including After School Care. All extracurricular activities including athletic games and practices are canceled.
Saraland City Schools
As of 8 p.m. Sunday, schools in Saraland will be open on Monday.
Satsuma City Schools
Satsuma City Schools will be on normal schedule Monday.
George County School District
George County public schools will be open but will operate a 60% school day on Monday. Parents are asked to contact their schools for exact dismissal times.
Washington County Schools (Alabama)
Jackson County School District (Mississippi)
All JCSD schools will be in session on Monday with regular schedules.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.