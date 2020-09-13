The following school systems have announced class changes due to the threat of Tropical Storm Sally.
Mobile County Public Schools
The Mobile County Public School System will continue with online classes on Monday, but it is delaying the return to campus planned for some special education students. Those students will now return to campus on Wednesday.
MCPSS said there may be some internet connectivity issues during the storm and it is asking for patience. All MCPSS employees are to report to work on Monday.
Gulf Shores City Schools
Gulf Shores City Schools will be closed on Monday. A decision about Tuesday's schedule will be made later. Check gsboe.org for more information.
Schools Open:
Escambia County School District (Florida)
Escambia County School District in Florida said it will be fully operational on Monday with a decision for Tuesday classes to come later. Check http://ecsd-fl.schoolloop.com/ for more information and updates.
