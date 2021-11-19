FLOMATON, Ala. (WALA) -- A full house was on hand for the Miss Flomaton High School Pageant.

A total of 10 contestants vied for the title Thursday night. FOX10’s own Lenise Ligon was invited to serve as one of the judges.

Categories included an interview, on-stage question, fitness, poise and talent.

Mackenzie Morrison was crowned the winner. This was the first time the senior has ever competed in a pageant.