MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- McGill-Toolen students will be returning to school Aug. 12, although parents have the option to choose a virtual classroom setting, it was announced.
The following was posted Friday morning to the McGill-Toolen Catholic High School Facebook page:
Dear McGill-Toolen Catholic Family,Please know that providing the best education in the safest environment for our students and faculty is our priority and we have worked tirelessly to prepare a plan for our return. Our Safe at School, Welcome Back Jackets plan is a result of feedback from parents, students and faculty and the work of task forces composed of faculty, administration, Advisory Committee members and medical professionals.We hope that the information provided in this document will help you decide the best and safest option for your family. As of now, we will proceed with orientations scheduled August 6 th for upperclassmen and August 7 th for freshmen with safety and social distance protocols in place. The first day of school will be August 12 th . For those who have concerns about their student returning to the classroom, we will offer a Virtual Classroom alternative.We know you have many questions about the upcoming school year, and this is a difficult time for everyone. The information included in this document is based on the current recommendations from the CDC, Alabama Department of Public Health and Archdiocese of Mobile Office of Catholic Education, and it may change as recommendations change. Please know we are doing our best to provide answers, and we appreciate your patience as we navigate this constantly changing new normal.Sincerely,Michelle Haas
