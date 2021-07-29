MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- With the start of the school year approaching, local schools are reminding parents, all students are required to have an updated certificate of immunization before going back to school, unless exempt. Those who are eligible are also being asked to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Mobile County Health Department says it's safe for children to mix the COVID-19 vaccine with other immunizations.

Epidemiologist, Dr. Rendi Murphree with the MCHD said while getting the required immunizations, those eligible should also get the COVID-19 vaccine.

"As you bring your 12-18 year old in for their childhood immunizations to update or get additional doses, go ahead and get a Covid vaccine while you're in the doctors office".

But, that may leave some parents wondering; is it safe for their children to receive multiple vaccines all at once.

"It is safe to mix Covid vaccine with the other vaccines recommended for adolescents returning to school," said Dr. Murphree, "including the influenza vaccine when it becomes available".

Dr. Murphee said it has been a couple months since they began to recommend mixing vaccines, and said data points from last year are what they are relying on to help make decisions about this year.

"The first couple of months we were saying don't get the vaccine within 14 days of another vaccine, but millions of people have gotten vaccinated and the safety studies and the amount of data we have looked...NIH, FDA, CDC, show that it overwhelmingly outweighs any risk of getting Covid," said Dr. Murphree.

Dr. Murphree reminding parents the value of the Covid vaccine, saying children who are vaccinated and get exposed to the virus, won't necessarily have to quarantine.

"They will be able to remain in school, if they aren't fully vaccinated they'll have to go home for 14 days and be excluded from school because of the potential exposure to Covid and the chance that they might be asymptomatic carriers and infect others at school," said Dr. Murphree.

