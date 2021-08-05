MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Due to the need expressed by parents, Mobile County Public Schools will be adding a virtual option for students in grades K through 6.
Last month the system asked parents to fill out a survey about the upcoming school year. It asked parents if they wanted their child to attend school in person or virtually.
While most parents chose in-person classes, there is enough interest for the school system to expand its Academy of Virtual Learning to all students in grades K through 12. It was originally only available for grades 7 through 12.
Unlike a traditional school, the virtual classes are self-paced and students do not have direct instruction provided by classroom teachers.
There are also some program requirements that need to be met to enroll.
