MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Due to the need expressed by parents, Mobile County Public Schools will be adding a virtual option for students in grades K through 6.

Last month the system asked parents to fill out a survey about the upcoming school year. It asked parents if they wanted their child to attend school in person or virtually.

While most parents chose in-person classes, there is enough interest for the school system to expand its Academy of Virtual Learning to all students in grades K through 12. It was originally only available for grades 7 through 12.

Unlike a traditional school, the virtual classes are self-paced and students do not have direct instruction provided by classroom teachers.

There are also some program requirements that need to be met to enroll.

Find out more on the MCPSS website.