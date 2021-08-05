MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile County Public School System is working to make sure students have all the tools they need to start off the new school year on a good note.

Each student will receive their own Chromebook laptops, making MCPSS a 1:1 District. 1-to-1, refers to a ratio, one computer available for every student enrolled.

"It's been our long-term goal to become a 1:1 District, we have been a BYOD District, where students brought their own devices," said Rena Philips, the Director of Communication at Mobile County Public Schools.

This year, instead of bringing their own devices to class, all 54,000 students, K-12, will be receive their own Chromebook laptop, giving students access to a variety of web-based resources.

"Technology is everywhere and as we say, we are preparing our students to be college and career ready and that starts in pre-k and kindergarten if you can believe it or not," said Philips.

MCPSS said students won't be glued to their devices all day long, rather the Chromebooks will be used as a tool to enhance their learning.

Teachers will still be teaching their very important part of the classroom, so they're still going to get that direct instruction from their teachers but they'll intergrade that device into the activities and assignments that have the students complete," said Technology Resource Teacher, Ursula Martin.

Teachers will also be able to see their students learn in real-time, getting instant feedback on their classwork.

"Being able to address issues in the moment is so important ,you don't have to wait to the next day to say okay we have a kid that's been struggling and we've moved on to another topic," said Martin.

Teachers said with Chromebooks, it will now make it easier for them to provide students help on the spot.

The school system says all students k-through-12 will receive their Chromebook after the start of the school year -- next Wednesday the 11th.

To find out more about the 1:1 Technology Initiative's purpose and resources click here.