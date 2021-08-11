MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- The first day jitters and excitement were in full effect at schools throughout Mobile County on Wednesday.

Campuses are reopening even as COVID cases are rising among kids.

The Mobile County School System is betting big that masks along with other measures will keep everyone safe.

FOX10 News was at Gilliard Elementary Wednesday morning as kids arrived for the day.

“We’ve been waiting just like a kid at Christmas we’re waiting for the kids to come, we’re excited,” said Faith Belle-Lucy, Principal at Gilliard Elementary School.

Gilliard Elementary joins 88 other schools in Mobile County that reopened on Wednesday. They are all following strict protocols, including masks, extra cleaning and social distancing to keep students safe.

Principal Belle-Lucy has run Gilliard for the last 5 years and she is excited school is starting again.

“This is my happy place so I love being here with my teachers, I’m very familiar with the community so Gilliard is truly my home,” she said.

3rd grader Jaxon Lewis Brewster and his proud mom Hydreca arrived well before the first bell on Wednesday, looking forward to a new year.

“I’m going to go to my school and try my best and I hope I can have good grades,” Jaxon said.

“I’m very excited, nervous, but I’m very excited that he will be back in school,” said Hydreca Brewster. I’m excited for all the kids to be back in school, for once we’ll have a sense of normalcy.”

That sense of normalcy is going to include masks which has bummed out some students.

“I thought that corona was going to go away, but it came back so quick and I was so upset,” said Jalaysiah Ellis, a 5th grader at Gilliard. “I thought I was going to go to school with no mask.”

With 54,000 students in the district the school system say they are going to do everything possible to keep all the kids safe and healthy throughout the school year.