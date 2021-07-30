MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- With the start of the school year for Mobile and Baldwin counties less than two weeks away, buses are getting ready to roll once again.

The Mobile County Public School System has been training bus drivers all Summer, making sure they are prepared to get your children to school safely.

Every bus has been inspected by the state, getting high marks. Everything from tires, lights, and transmission are being checked.

"We also have mechanics who are highly skilled, highly trained and they check the buses for all the safety precautions, said Rena Philips, the Communications Director for MCPPS, "make sure the brakes are fine, the wheels are fine, the engines are running".

To further every child's safety, MCPSS said all bus drivers and staff will be wearing masks and hand sanitizer will be available at the entrance so kids can clean their hands as they head onto the bus.

"We also will have the bus drivers going on and spraying down and sanitizing the bus before and after every route and we're strongly recommending that students wear their masks on the bus," said Rena Philips.

The Mobile County Public School System has the largest fleet of buses in the state of Alabama, with 603 routes and around 700 buses. Making sure the 24-thousand students they take to and from school every day are safe, is their top priority.

"We have our route supervisors who go out to all the routes and check them to make sure their safe. Make sure kids aren't crossing a busy road, make sure it's just a good environment for them to stand in, in the morning to wait for the bus," said Rena Philips.

School officials want to remind everyone on the roads that when you see the red stop sign pull out, make sure to stop, so children can cross the road safely.

MCPPS said they are always looking for more bus drivers and without their help, a successful school year wouldn't be possible.

If you would like to apply, click here.