MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)- The Mobile County Public School System pumping the brakes on going back to school on Aug. 10. It was a bombshell for thousands of students, teachers and parents.
Superintendent Chresal Threadgill announced that Sept. 1 will be the start date and kids will not be in the classroom.
“We will officially begin our school year on September 1, remotely for all students,” Superintendent Threadgill said.
It’s a moment that’s kept students, parents and teachers on the edge of their seats.
“As superintendent, it is my obligation to protect the safety and well being of each of our 53,000 students, 8,000 employees,” Threadgill said.
The rise in COVID-19 cases forced him to make the hard decision. It will be no small feat to deliver thousands of chrome books to all students in the state’s largest school district.
“Our faculty and staff will take the month of August to plan, to have professional development and also deploy devices and WIFI for our students,” Threadgill said.
Hoping for a decline in coronavirus cases by November, the school system will reevaluate where to go from there.
The options are to return to the classroom, continue the remote learning from home where students watch their teacher online, or, a virtual lesson where students can log in and do their school work at their own pace, no teacher necessary.
A source tells FOX10 News on Monday, the decision was to start school on August 10, with those different options of learning. But the later start date came as a surprise. Superintendent Threadgill admitted it was a strategic, last minute decision.
He said, “We had a 75-page comprehensive plan which we don’t mind sharing because at some point we will have to deploy that plan.”
School from home won’t be easy for many full time working parents.
Threadgill said, “My heart goes out to the parents. I know this is a difficult time. I am a parent of three..myself and wife work and I understand the hardship on parents but as a superintendent, I have to focus on their safety and well being not only for the students but for teachers, grandparents and parents. I have to take all those things in consideration. Hopefully, we can get through this together.”
The superintendent said it’s going to cost the school system millions. Some of which will be covered by the Cares Act, but some will not.
He sent out a letter to parents Thursday. Part of the letter said more details will come soon as to how this remote learning will work. He also asked parents to be flexible and patient with the school system.
