With the recent rise in COVID cases, the Mobile County School System wants input from parents ahead of the upcoming school year.
The system has an online survey for parents to gauge interest in face-to-face learning versus virtual school.
The virtual option means that students would attend the Academy of Virtual Learning, a stand-alone school that offers some of the same courses as the traditional K-6 program, but with a flexible learning schedule for students. The courses are self-paced and do not have direct instruction provided by classroom teachers. The students would be required to remain enrolled in virtual learning for the entire semester.
