MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile County Public School System is experiencing a few problems with its remote learning this morning.
Some of you may be seeing an error message.
It started Wednesday. The Mobile County School System's website went down for about two hours Wedbesday. The IT department thought it was resolved, but some browsers are still having the issue.
School officials say there is a workaround.
You don't have to use the school system website to get into Schoology. You can log in directly at mcpss.schoology.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.