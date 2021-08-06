MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Libraries can be a vital resource for your child during the school year.

Mobile Public Library continuing to adapt, as Covid cases surge again as they try to keep students safe and prepared.

"We strongly encourage mask wearing...we have social distancing measures in place, said Manager for Ben May Main Library, Sara McGough..."We have plexiglass barriers that will help in case people are concerned when they go to a service desk we have those in place and all of our staff wears masks constantly."

If parents don't feel comfortable bringing their children into the library or don't have the time, curbside service is a great option for all families.

A handful of resources will still be available for children to use to their advantage, libraries offering many virtual options.

"We have a very robust YouTube channel where we have story times conducted by our own staff, friendly faces, we have how-to videos, we have book recommendations said McGough, "books, movies, cd's, test preparation, continuing education offerings, audio books, we have tens of thousands of titles available".

All these great resources are free with a library card.

Library officials say they will do anything to students of all ages succeed this year.

If you would like to apply for a library card or stay up to date with Covid-19 safety, click here.