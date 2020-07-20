MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- Public schools in Monroe County have had their reopening date for students pushed back until Aug. 17.
The previously approved school calendar had students returning to schools on Aug. 6.
The change was made at the recommendation of the superintendent and the Monroe County Board of Education Re-Opening Schools Committee in consideration of the COVID-19 pandemic. Employees will still return to schools on Aug. 3 and use the additional days to prepare for the start of the school year.
Under the plan adopted by the Board of Education, that start will include options for not only face-to-face instruction, but also for virtual learning should parents chose for their children not to return to a brick-and-mortar classroom, according to the plan.
