MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- Nearly two dozen Mobile County School campuses are still dealing with roofing damage from Hurricanes Sally and Zeta.

Tarps and other materials are still temporarily replacing shingles at 21 Mobile County Schools.

“When they first saw that roof damaged, they should have got it fixed,” said Denell Autry, a concerned grandparent of an Eichold-Mertz student.

Some family members of students at Eichold-Mertz Magnet school say enough is enough and repairs to the roof should have been done months ago.

“It’s been like this a long time so they need to get onboard, do what they have to do in order for the kids to get their education and stuff like that and then with COVID going on, roof leaking you don’t know what’s going to happen,” Autry said. “Our kids come first.”

The district confirms 21 schools are dealing with roofing damage from last year’s hurricane season.

A complete list was not provided, but some of the schools include: Eichold-Mertz, Causey Middle School, Faulkner Career Tech Center, and Denton Magnet.

“They need their education, but if it’s raining in the building they should get that fixed too,” Autry said.

Mobile County Public Schools says the year long wait to fix the roofs comes down to a lengthy claims process. They say they have been waiting on Alabama Risk Management for Schools to approve the claim.

One Eichold-Mertz parent says they are not too concerned about the roof.

“I’ve seen progress on it over the course of the summer, after we had the hurricanes last summer you could tell there was damage to the roof, but different portions of the roof had been worked on at different times, so I think they’re making progress,” said Anna Lisa Tessier.

Temporary repairs have been made at the affected schools to minimize damage.

The school system says work to fix Causey Middle School’s roof could start soon. Bids are expected back next week.

Families at Eichold-Mertz want to see their roof fixed soon.

“When I pull up, I see it,” Autry said. “I hope they get on their job and get it done.”

The school system tells me they are working as fast as they can and hope to get repairs done as quickly as possible.