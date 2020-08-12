SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) -- Spanish Fort High School said nine of its students have been diagnosed or are suspected of having COVID-19.
In an email sent to parents, Principal Brian Williamson wrote, "This does not necessarily mean that they have contracted the virus here at school or that they have even been on campus to potentially spread the virus. It is simply a representation of the number of newly reported or suspected cases among students who attend our school."
The principal said the one freshman, one sophomore, one junior, and six senior students will be at home for the required amount of time relating to their recovery from the virus.
The school asked parents to monitor children for symptoms and to keep students at home if anyone in the household is under quarantine or has been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Williamson said, "We believe that COVID-19 is all around us, in our schools and throughout our community as most children are asymptomatic."
He added, "The school is being sanitized every night, we are wearing masks or shields all day, social distancing where appropriate and washing our hands and sanitizing frequently throughout the day."
Baldwin County Public Schools returned to class on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.