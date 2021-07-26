FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) -- Baldwin County Public Schools held a ribbon-cutting for the new Fairhope Ninth-Grade Academy.

It will open its doors to students in the upcoming school year. This will be Baldwin County's first free-standing ninth-grade school and is designed to give students a different way to ease into high school life.

Another academy is under construction at Daphne High School. Superintendent Eddie Tyler hopes for every high school to have a separate wing for ninth graders. Some will be free-standing, others will be incorporated within current schools.