FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) -- Baldwin County Public Schools held a ribbon-cutting for the new Fairhope Ninth-Grade Academy.
It will open its doors to students in the upcoming school year. This will be Baldwin County's first free-standing ninth-grade school and is designed to give students a different way to ease into high school life.
Another academy is under construction at Daphne High School. Superintendent Eddie Tyler hopes for every high school to have a separate wing for ninth graders. Some will be free-standing, others will be incorporated within current schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.