Students will be headed back to soon school. Saraland City Schools will open on Thursday, August 6th.
While students will experience a 'new normal' until this pandemic subsides, teachers are seeking innovative ways to ensure the delivery of instruction is challenging, exciting, and safe.
As the decision was make to reopen schools, Saraland City Schools says it will be following trends associated with COVID-19. Should it become necessary to temporarily close schools, the decision will be made in consultation with the Mobile County Health Department and the Alabama State Department of Education.
FOX10 News Anchor Lenise Ligon spoke with Superientendent Aaron Milner. Milner tells us to ensure the safety of students and teachers, the school system has spared no expense on personal protective equipment, or PPE.
The Saraland City Schools System says it has purchased and continues to purchase an abundance of PPE, disinfectant fogging devices, ect. Procedures are in place to disinfect rooms throughout the school days, in addition to the disinfecting required in the event of a positive COVID-19 is identified.
From face masks, reusable face shields...to scanning thermometers and disposable gloves and gowns...Superintendent Milner says every teacher will return to classrooms full of supplies.
"We're in excess of $850,000, about $350,000 of that is from the Cares Act," explained Milner. "We're fortunate as well to have another $700,000 coming in that will be spent on additional technology, broadband access laptops."
There will be a more controlled environment in the hallways, lunch will be different as well with designated seating, and in the classrooms all desks will point ahead so if a child sneezes it won't be in the line of a student.
Interview Highlights
Ligon Question: What will be the spacing in hallways, cafeterias and classrooms?
Milner Answer: "Within our classrooms, we're going to space as much as possible. We're asking parents to help us in making sure that when their children are able to keep that six foot distance."
Ligon Question: Will there be partitions in the schools?
Milner Answer: "Partitions will mainly be on tables. So we have desks in classrooms, but we also have tables where students may sit two to four a table and on those partitions will go up, where there is limited spacing available. However, if those classes don't have a large number in them, we will make sure those students are distanced as much as possible as well."
Ligon Question: Will the school be providing PPR kits for teachers?
Milner Answer: "Absolutely. We've gone what we think is above and beyond to make sure that our teachers have the protection they need. We'll have disposable mass for those students who forgot, don't own, or lost it. We won't have mask requirements for our children six and under, because that's not in the governor's order. However, we've had many kindergarten parents and students in our K1 Center say that they will have their child wear a mask."
Ligon Question: What has been the most challenging in getting ready this school year?
Milner Answer: "It's been the second toughest summer I've ever had as a school administrator and as an an educator. It's also been one of the most rewarding times of my career. I've witnessed faculty members volunteer their time to come in, to learn new programs so we can educate our students to the best of our ability during a pandemic...I've witnessed teachers call and just check on kids they haven't seen in a while. There have been many silver linings...I've witnessed educators do things that are just phenomenal."
