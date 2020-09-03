Have problems with the Mobile County Public School System's remote learning?
School officials say the website went down for a time Wednesday.
Mobile County public school officials say some parents may be seeing an error message.
School officially began Tuesday with remote learning.
School system officials said the system was experiencing a few problems with remote learning Thursday morning
They say the Mobile County school system's website went down for about two hours Wednesday.
The IT department thought it was resolved, but some browsers are still having the issue.
But school officials say there is a workaround.
Rena Philips with the Mobile County Public School System said, "We've had an issue with mcpss.com, but the good news is that was only one way to get into Schoology. the most popular way to get into Schoology is working just fine. And that's by going to mcpss.schoology.com."
