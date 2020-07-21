The plan for many school systems during this new COVID society was to have the best of both worlds.
Parents could choose between sending their children to traditional brick and mortar school or virtual school.
As we move into the school year, look for Mobile and Baldwin County school systems to offer traditional school, with safety enhancements, and virtual school.
At his news conference last week announcing a delay in the start of schools, Mobile County Public School Superintendent Chresal Threadgill explained the difference between virtual school and remote learning.
Threadgill said, "Virtual is when the kids basically go on their own. They log in, it's at their own pace. Remote is more structured, teacher-driven kind of facilitate. They actually see the teacher through videoing."
For the first nine weeks, the Mobile Public School System is planning remote instruction instead of face-to-face instruction.
But it is also has virtual schools.
The school system is accepting applications for its MCPSS Academy of Virtual Learning for 8th through 12th graders through July 31st.
The academy will be on the campus of Murphy High School, but separate from the school.
Students will work on their own schedule, with proctored testing and face-to-face sessions for tutoring and counseling.
In Baldwin County, the plan is to open school Aug. 12.
For parents not comfortable sending their children back to regular school, there's a virtual school option for K through 12, and time to see if its right for their child.
Baldwin County School Superintendent Eddie Tyler says, "We have two great options. That's why we've given flexibility when a family explores virtual school and they've never done it before. We give that flexibility until the last day of August to determine whether they stay or come out."
Baldwin will have a virtual elementary and a virtual middle/high school
There will be a base site in Daphne, and, while students have flexibility, tests will be on line and in person, with a proctor, or monitor, taking assessments.
Saraland City Schools will offer both traditional classrooms and online “learn-at-home” classes.
It is not offering a virtual school
The learn-at-home option is for parents concerned about COVID-19
Superintendent Dr. Aaron Milner said, "The student will have an actual teacher assigned to them, and it will be a Saraland teacher. High school will go through the state's virtual program, if they sign up prior to, called Access."
Saraland schools are scheduled to open Aug. 6.
If you want to know more about virtual schools, here are links.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.