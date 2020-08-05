SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) -- Final preparations are in full swing in Saraland, as Saraland City Schools a day away from starting the new school year on Thursday.
School leaders say they have spared no expense making sure school facilities are safe for students. They say they have invested in personal protective equipment, including from face masks and reusable face shields to scanning thermometers and disposable gloves and gowns.
In the hallways, there will be a much more controlled environment.
And, lunch will be different too, with designated seating.
Parents are asked to transport their children to school if possible.
For students who are riding the bus, there are precautions that will be taken for a safe ride.
Disposable masks will be available for students that do not have a mask and will be needed if social distancing cannot be maintained.
The buses will be disinfected and fogged regularly, and the students will be spaced out as much as possible.
The Spartans will load and unload in a orderly and staggered manner with windows down and air conditioners running so fresh air can circulate better.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.