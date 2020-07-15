SATSUMA, Ala. (WALA) -- Satsuma City School students will have two options to choose from for the upcoming school year, according to the plan shared with parents.
Students may choose the traditional (in-person) option or the distance learning (at-home) option.
The traditional option will be similar to the way the schools have functioned in the past, with adjustments that are intended to protect the health and safety of students and staff until the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.
The distance learning option (at home) will be for parents who choose to keep their children at home for their academic needs.
Students in grades K-8 selecting distance learning will receive teacher-developed content supplemented by various curriculum providers.
Students in grades 9-12 selecting Distance Learning (at home) will receive either teacher-developed content, SchoolsPLP content, or ACCESS courses. This decision will be based on a variety of factors including the number of students requesting Distance Learning and grade level, according to the school system.
Superintendent Bart Reeves wrote to parents, "I cannot stress and emphasize enough the importance that we all work together through patience, understanding, and flexibility as we take on the COVID-19 pandemic for the 2020-21 school year. By working together, we will get through this!"
