SATSUMA, Ala. (MOBILE) -- Students in Satsuma back in class this week for in-person learning.

The first day of class was Monday, school officials pleased with how the first day back went.

Satsuma City Schools Superintendent, Dr. Bart Reeves overjoyed to see students learn in a classroom and not from a computer.

"They learn best when they're in front of their teachers," Dr. Reeves said, "not every kid can go home and watch a computer and learn from the computer and we saw that and experienced that last year, but when it comes to face-to-face learning we know that's the best instruction for our kids."

With Covid-19 surging and cases in the pediatric community on the rise, Dr. Reeves said safety will always come first, "school safety, that's what we do first. Education is a second priority, but school safety is our first priority," said Dr. Reeves.

In order to continue keeping students safe and in school, all Satsuma City Schools will follow the Alabama Department of Public Health and CDC's guidelines.

Masks are also required for all students at the start of the school year. Dr. Reeves saying although it has been a controversial topic, he's had no issue with staff or families not complying.

"Everybody has an opinion over masks, but again, this allows us to keep our kids in school and that's very, very important to us," Said Dr. Reeves.

School leaders say they will re-evaluate whether masks will continue to be required or be optional as they move forward into the school year.

The mandatory mask mandate will be in place until at least September 14th for Satsuma City Schools.