More school bells will be ringing today for students across our area.
Students in Baldwin County's public schools and Catholic schools kick off the new school year today.
Baldwin county students are gearing up for a big day. There are a lot of changes in store for students due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
For starters, a lot of students will not be returning to in-class instruction. We're told that up to 8,000 of more than 32,000 students in Baldwin County's public schools system will be doing virtual schooling.
Those who didn't sign up for virtual learning will head back to the classrooms this morning.
Safety precautions are in place. Face masks will be required.
Parents will get a daily report on the number of students tested and how many positive cases.
Students or teachers who test positive must have a doctor's note, show a negative test result, or be symptom-free for 14 days before they can return to school.
It's also the first day back for students in the Gulf Shores city school system.
Students there can either choose virtual or traditional learning.
Those who return to in-class learning can expect new safety measures in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Parents are being asked to complete daily home screenings each morning before bringing their children to school.
You can find a link to that questionnaire on the school system's Facebook page.
There will also be increased sanitization and cleaning in place in Gulf Shores schools.
Also, lunchtime is moving outside. Officials will rotate school lunches from the cafeteria, classrooms and outside to help promote social distancing.
All meals at all three Gulf Shores city schools will be served in pre-packaged disposable containers and will run off a contact-free payment system.
Tables will be sanitized after each use, and there will be water bottle refill stations instead of water fountains to help contain the spread.
After being closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, Catholic schools in the area will welcome back students today.
Students have the choice of doing traditional school or virtual learning.
We are told a number of safety protocols have been put into place to keep students, teachers and faculty members safe.
Archodiocese officials say they have been consulting with health experts to develop a comprehensive return to school plan. They say each school has working all summer to make the return to the classroom as safe as possible.
Each back-to-school plan has requirements that all Ccatholic schools will follow.
Teachers have also been busy redesigning their classroom layouts to accommodate social distancing guidelines and adjusting lesson plans for distance learning.
