BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala (WALA) – Some parents we spoke with in Baldwin County say they still have not decided whether their kids will go back to the classroom or take part in virtual school.
The parents told FOX10 News they are going to be weighing the options because at the end of the day they just want what is best for their kids.
“I would love for my children to be in the school because I really love the teachers and I loved our experience in the schools, but I also love the idea of a good quality virtual school system at home,” said Mollie Robinson, a Baldwin County parent.
“I’m still kind of up in the air,” said Melanie Duggan. “Most likely he will still go to school because I’m a full-time parent and it’s either send him to school or send him to the Y.”
Superintendent Eddie Tyler says Baldwin County has invested a lot of money in equipment and cleaners to make sure students can be as safe as possible in the classroom.
Parents like Robinson watched Thursday’s announcement looking for answers.
“The one thing that I really appreciated the most was hearing him say sending kids to school absolutely does poses a risk because they will be exposed,” she said. “There’s just no way to avoid exposure.”
Baldwin County parents will have to make the choice between traditional and virtual learning by August 31st. Kindergarten through 6th grade families will be allowed to make a change if they want after the 1st quarter.
“I just don’t think there is a simple answer,” Robinson said. “I think everyone is making very hard choices.”
“I honestly feel like he’d probably be safe at school if they’re going to do everything they say they’re going to do,” Duggan said.
The Baldwin County School system still has to decide whether masks will be mandatory that could very well play a role in some parents’ decision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.