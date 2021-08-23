MOBILE, Ala (WALA) – Inside the Mobile County School Board meeting on Monday, a parent protesting the district’s mask mandate gave board members an earful.

“We’re going to be calling you and requesting meetings,” she said. “We’re going to let you know, we’re the majority and we’re going to elect board members that are educational professionals, not medical professionals.”

The roughly three-minute-long speech ended with several members of the audience clapping and cheering.

Besides the parents who came inside, more than a dozen stood outside with signs. They could be seen from the boardroom windows.

“They’re showing up right here because we care about our choice to take care of our kids health,” said Mike Wilson.

Wilson has been one of the most vocal people speaking out against the mask mandate.

“We’re trying to make you guys and them understand that we get to choose what happens to our kids while they’re in that school house,” he said. “They get to teach them math, they get to teach them science, we get to teach them how to take care of themselves.”

The school board did not make any changes to the mandate on Monday, but some parents want to know at what point would the school system nix masks.

We took that question directly to the top. Superintendent Chresal Threadgill would not answer on his way out of the board meeting, but board President Reginald Crenshaw PhD did.

“We’re not medical experts, but we do have medical experts to advise us on this matter, to advise the superintendent that he then presents to the board,” he said.

The school board says many parents have spoken up in support of the mask mandate, but for the parents who showed up on Monday they believe they should have the choice.

“I support anyone’s right to protect their child from this virus anyway they see fit, if that’s a vaccination, if that’s a mask, do what you can to protect your child, please allow me to protect my child in the way I see fit,” said Sara Bullard.

The school system says this is all about safety which is why the mask will continue to be mandatory for the time being.