As plans for Baldwin County public schools are finalized, many people are wondering what the latest is with Mobile schools.
Still no plan has been announced, but it is expected to include, like Baldwin County, instruction in brick and mortar schools, and virtual schools.
The Mobile County Public School System sent an e-mail to parents and is conducting a phone survey.
Some of the questions parents are being asked are: whether you have access to reliable internet, if your student has a laptop or desk top computer, what are your transportation needs, and what's your instructional preference.
School administrators say if parents can't complete the survey, another round of calls would be coming this week.
Late Thursday afternoon, the school system said the school board will hold a special meeting next Wednesday.
Officials didn't say why, but we could learn more about the school re-opening plan then.
