MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- Dozens of Spring Hill College students have tested positive for COVID-19 and it is a number that is quickly growing.
A week ago, there were just three new COVID-19 cases at Spring Hill College, but on Friday more than 50 new cases were added.
As of September 4th, 81 students were insolation, 51 of those are infected with the virus.
“This is obviously not worst-case scenario,” said Ashley Rains with Spring Hill College. “We are still able to have our classes.”
The college says they have been working for months to limit the spread of the virus on campus. They are doing temperature checks at some of their buildings, they have isolation beds ready and are doing a lot of cleaning.
“We’ve asked certain things of our students, but it doesn’t mean they’re not participating it just means that that we are a college campus we are residential and so we have some of those positive cases,” Rains said.
The spike in cases coming less than three weeks after students started returning to campus.
In an effort to be transparent, the college has a dashboard on their website tracking the cases.
“It’s very important that we are up front with all of our constituencies, whether it’s our faculty and staff or students or our community,” Rains said.
Spring Hill College said they cannot point to a specific place that students were exposed to the virus.
In the coming the weeks the college plans to start sentinel testing.
“We will be randomly testing students, faculty and staff on campus to make sure that we are keeping on top of people that maybe asymptomatic,” Rains said.
Spring Hill College has about 1,200 students, the current positive cases added on Friday represent about 4% of students.
So far, no faculty have tested positive.
