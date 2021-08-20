MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- It was an exciting day for new students attending Spring Hill College, today being move-in day!

New students and their families entered the Arthur R. Outlaw Recreation Center to begin their new journey.

Plenty of resources awaited them, from health to financial services to help them feel prepared for their academic year.

But one thing was for sure, many new Badgers and their parents were emotional.

I'm super excited, I'm a little sad to leave my family but other than that I'm ready to be here," said incoming freshman, Chole Holtzapfel.

I'm very excited because I feel like I've told her everything she needs to know and it's time to release her," said her mom.

Spring Hill College said faculty and staff worked hard all summer to make sure new and returning students have the safest college experience.

This years move-in day was a bit different then the past, "when you think of last year it's kind of a blur, said the President of Spring Hill College, Dr. Lee, "I think what we've decided to do, we will have a mask mandate for indoors...we are going to have two vaccination clinics."

Although Covid changed a few things this year, traditions stayed the same, with older students on hand to help carry in bags, boxes and suitcases for new badgers, as they settle into their new home.

Dr. Lee filled with joy to have students back on his campus, "oh it changes my world for the better, again they bring so much excitement, their alive and that's why we're here."

Move-on day for returning students will be on Saturday, August. 21.