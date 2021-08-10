MOBILE, Ala (WALA) – Wednesday is going to be a big day at several school districts in our area as students head back to class.

Just like last year a mask is mandatory at the three school systems opening up on Wednesday. That is Gulf Shores City Schools, Baldwin County Public Schools and Mobile Public Schools.

All three districts are focusing heavily on safety, especially as COVID cases remain on the rise, even in young kids.

They will be doing extra cleanings and trying to keep kids apart as best they can.

Despite the resurgence of COVID, this new school year is going to an exciting time for students as they return to class.

Mobile schools will welcome back 54,000 students on Wednesday at 89 different schools, making it the largest district in the state.

We asked parents in our area on Tuesday a simple question, if they are concerned about sending their kids back to class, why or why not. Here is a portion of their responses.

“He’s not going to be around people like he usually will be, they will be distanced to some degree,” said Holly Harris. “Regardless of the mask mandate and everything I’m still going to require him to wear a mask just for his protection and our protection.”

“There’s always concerns but they’re starting with masks for the first 30 days,” said Jonathan Cheatwood. “I think that’s a good start. I got my 13-year-old his first dose, he’ll get his other in a week or so. So hopefully we’ll make it through that.”

Even if you do not have school-aged kids, the start of the school year will affect you.

School zones are starting again and law enforcement throughout our area will be writing tickets if you ignore them.