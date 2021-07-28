MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- As summer winds down, the first day of school in Mobile and Baldwin counties is just a little more than two weeks away.

And right now back-to-school shopping is in full swing. Among school supplies, school uniforms are also a hot commodity.

The demand comes at a time of tight inventory and delayed shipments nationwide, causing uniform shops, like Uniforms R US in Mobile, to feel the pinch.

"Yes, right now most of the time its delayed vendors being able to ship out, said Lorenzo Martin, the owner of Uniforms R US, "they're short in their lack of having overseas product for us".

Even with a back up of shipments, Martin said he has ample supply. It's restocking that has become an issue, especially for families who shop closer to the start of the school year.

"As we sell down, it just makes it harder to purchase more because of the vendor shortage," said Martin, "so the sooner you can come out and purchase your kids uniform and find his or her sizes, i think you should do that because it may be harder each day to purchase additional uniforms."

Martin says he planned ahead, "we reached out to various vendors to try to gain additional product, luckily we've been able to purchase from others versus from those we're purchased from the past."

Uniforms R US should be full restocked with all supplies by September.