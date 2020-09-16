The following school systems have announced class changes due to the threat of Hurricane Sally.
Mobile County Public Schools
MCPSS officials have announced that they will remain closed Thursday and Friday due to widespread power outage and damage cause by Hurricane Sally.
Officials say they will resume remote instruction on Monday, September 21. Also on Monday, we will welcome back to school only those students who receive special-education services who were originally scheduled to return on the 14th.
All other students may opt to return to in-person learning between September 21 and October 12 based on the revised scheduled emailed to you earlier this week.
Baldwin County Public Schools
Baldwin County Public Schools will remain closed through this week. This includes all after school care, extracurricular activities, athletic games and practices.
Officials say they are evaluating campuses and our transportation routes. Many are without power and crews expect it will be the weekend before most are restored.
"We are looking to resume classes and school activities on Monday morning. That is subject to change and I will confirm that with you by email after church on Sunday."
Saraland City Schools
Due to the impact of Hurricane Sally, Saraland City Schools will remain closed Thursday, September 17th and Friday, September 18th.
St. Paul's Episcopal
St. Paul's Episcopal School will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday. No classes or activities will be held.
Mobile Christian School
School closed Tuesday and Wednesday.
Gulf Shores City Schools
Gulf Shores City Schools announced there will be no school Thursday, September 17th and Friday , September 18th as officials begin working through the recovery process.
Additionally the Gulf Shores High School football game versus Robertsdale this Friday has been cancelled.
Cottage Hill Baptist School
Cottage Hill Baptist School will remain closed Thursday, September 17.
Escambia County School District (Florida)
All Escambia County public schools will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.
Spring Hill College
Spring Hill College afternoon classes have been canceled for Monday. All classes before 1:30 p.m. will meet as usual.
University of South Alabama
All classes and activities are canceled for Wednesday and Thursday.
University of Mobile
Due to Tropical Storm Sally, the University of Mobile has extended remote instruction for all students through Thursday.
BISHOP STATE COMMUNITY COLLEGE
All online and in-person classes, events, and activities scheduled for Thursday, September 17, 2020 have been canceled.
PENSACOLA STATE COLLEGE
All offices, classes and activities at Pensacola State College will remain closed through Wednesday, September 16th. PSC plans to reopen Thursday, but will monitor the weather and any storm related issues and send additional alerts if plans change.
Coastal Alabama Community College
All campuses of Coastal Alabama Community College will remained closed on Thursday, September 17.
Catholic schools in Mobile, Baldwin counties
Due to Hurricane Sally, Archdiocese of Mobile Catholic Schools in Mobile and Baldwin counties will be closed Thursday, Sept. 17 and Friday, Sept. 18. Conditions permitting, we plan to reopen Monday, Sept. 21.
Shelton Academy
Shelton Academy on Hillcrest Road in Mobile will be closed Wednesday due to Sally.
Clarke County Schools
Clarke County Schools will remain closed Wednesday due to Hurricane Sally. Stay tuned to FOX10 News for information about Thursday.
Chickasaw Schools
Chickasaw City Schools will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday. The closure does not apply to virtual students.
St. James Episcopal Church and School
St. James Episcopal Church and School in Fairhope will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Faith Academy
Faith Academy will remain closed Thursday but plans to reopen on Friday.
George County School District
Schools closed Tuesday and Wednesday.
Washington County (Alabama) Schools
Schools closed on Tuesday. No decision yet on Wednesday.
Escambia County, Alabama Schools
Escambia County, Alabama Schools will be closed on Tuesday. A decision on Wednesday will be made Tuesday afternoon.
Satsuma City School System
School closed Tuesday and Wednesday.
