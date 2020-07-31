WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- The Washington County Board of Education has decided to delay the start of the 2020-21 school year until Aug. 31.
Students had originally been to start the school year on Aug. 12.
Gov. Ivey's order to extend the "Safer at Home" order and to require students to wear masks was "one factor but not the only factor" in the board's vote Thursday night to push back that start, according to board member Nolan Keith Beech.
"This will allow all professional development (training) to occur prior to school starting," Beech wrote on Facebook. "It will also allow time for virtual school training and programming to be brought up to speed. It will also allow more preparation time for the extra measures that have to be implemented due to the pandemic."
