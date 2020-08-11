FOX10 News is your back to school authority.
We're taking a closer look at the learning management system the Mobile County Public School System, and other school systems in our area, are using.
It's called Schoology.
The company says it includes informed instruction and high level assessment as part of the same workflow.
Rena Phillips with the Mobile school system gives an example of this type of remote learning.
She says, "How remote learning works is, so, I have a fourth grader, and, if he's assigned Ms. Washington for fourth grade, he will meet daily with Ms. Washington and he will receive all of his instruction from her. And, so, you're still as if you were in a traditional classroom setting and it's teacher-paced in that, every day, she's assigning lessons, she's giving lessons, and they're learning at the pace that they would in a regular classroom. That's remote learning and Schoology allows us to do that."
Phillips calls it a one stop shop.
