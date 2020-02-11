GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WALA) -- The National Weather Service in Mobile said a tornado touched down Monday night in Greene County, Mississippi.
Survey crews found damage consistent with an EF-1 tornado with winds peaking at 105 mph.
The tornado touched down at 6:08 p.m. just east of Old Ditch Road near the Piave community. As the twister moved northeast, it snapped several softwood pine trees and uprooted hardwood trees. The survey team says the tornado was about 200 yards wide and was on the ground for about 1.2 miles and lifted after crossing Piave Church Road.
A few homes suffered minor roof damage and a tin roof was ripped from a porch. No injuries were reported.
