Officials at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida's Okaloosa County are warning that residents may experience aircraft noise Aug. 30 through Sept. 2, when the 58th Fighter Squadron conducts night flying operations in the area.

Each day, from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, F-35 fighter aircraft will conduct missions between 8 and 10 p.m. and on Sept. 2 between 8 and 9:30 p.m. Night flying is a requirement for 58th FS training operations, according to a news release from the base.