EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WALA)- Pilots with two test squadrons out of Dyess Air Force Base in Texas touched down at Eglin Air Force Base to test upgrades for the B-52 and the B-1 bomber flown by Major Paul Homsher.

“What makes it special is it’s the only supersonic bomber in the Air Force inventory,” said Major Paul Homsher.

Major Homsher says the primary mission is carrying weapons up to 2,000 pounds like they did in Afghanistan. They also focus on long-range attacks which makes testing hardware and software upgrades crucial.

“We see how sustainable and effective it is and then deliver that to our warfighting squadron,” added Homsher.

Major Homsher says it’s all about lethality and survivability of the aircrafts.

“The enemy is constantly getting smarter and smarter. Surface air missile, surface air radar, smarter air to air threats,” said Homsher.”

That’s where Eglin Air Force Base comes in by upgrading the defensive avionics on the planes.

“Even though the planes aren’t here the people that are here are looking at those threats and reprogramming our plane to see and defeat those threats,” says Homsher.

Since the pandemic, it’s been difficult to get different test squadrons together. But this week’s commander’s conference gave them the perfect chance to see what each other is doing.

"That gives me expectations for whether it be a month down the road, a year down the road, years down the road for some type of upgrade they’re expecting that may change our tactics in the future,” said Homsher.

And for engineers to get hands and eyes on the aircrafts themselves.

“Just being out here. Seeing how we sit in the planes, seeing how we operate. Just looking around is a huge benefit for them,” added Homsher. “And it also gave us an opportunity to go to their lab and see what they’re working on.”