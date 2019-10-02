EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. -- Residents may experience aircraft noise Oct. 7-11, Oct. 15-18, and possibly Oct. 21-23, when the 43rd Fighter Squadron F-22s conduct night flying operations in the area.
A news release states that each day, approximately 14 F-22 fighter aircraft will take-off between 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. and will end flying at approximately 10:30 p.m. If winds are favorable, efforts will be made to use Runway 12/30 to minimize noise in the community.
Night flying is a required part of the 43rd FS training operations, the news release states.
