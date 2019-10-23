MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile County Public Schools’ own Michelle Dubose Adams, principal of Eichold-Mertz School of Math and Science, has been named one of the top principals in the entire country.
She was selected as one of just 10 principals nationwide -- out of the nearly 400 National Blue Ribbon Schools -- to receive the Terrell H. Bell Award for Outstanding School Leadership.
The following was released by the U.S. Department of Education:
U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos today announced the 2019 recipients of the Terrel H. Bell Award for Outstanding School Leadership. The 10 principals from the 2019 cohort of National Blue Ribbon Schools will be honored during the National Blue Ribbon Schools awards ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 in Washington, D.C.
“Bell awardees have created environments where students and teachers thrive,” Secretary DeVos said. “These principals are living proof that strong, transformative leadership is critical to student success.”
Named for the second U. S. Secretary of Education, the Terrel H. Bell Award honors school principals for their outstanding work and the vital role they play in guiding their students and schools to excellence, frequently under challenging circumstances. The award is part of the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program. Principals are nominated by their school communities during the final stages of the National Blue Ribbon Schools application process.
The U.S. Department of Education, together with the National Association of Elementary School Principals, the Association for Middle Level Education, and the National Association of Secondary School Principals, presents the Bell Awards to a select group of outstanding principals of National Blue Ribbon Schools.
The 2019 recipients are:
• AL – Mobile – Eichold-Mertz Magnet School of Math, Science, & Technology – Michelle DuBose Adams
• CA – Fresno – Liberty Elementary School – George Petersen
• CT – Meriden – John Barry Elementary School – Daniel Crispino
• HI – Honolulu – Lt. Col. Horrace Meek Hickam Elementary School – Alisa Bender
• IL – Chicago – Our Lady of Mount Carmel Academy – Shane Staszcuk
• IN – Plainfield – Van Buren Elementary School – Ray Helmuth
• IN – Unionville – Unionville Elementary School – Lily Albright
• NY – Brooklyn – PS 253, The Magnet School of Multicultural Humanities – Lisa Ditillo Speroni
• TX – Brownsville – Hubert R. Hudson Elementary School – Rachel Ayala
• TX – Dallas – Jack Lowe Sr. Elementary School – Sandra Barrios
